Plans go in for £2bn Edinburgh new town

CGI of West Town, on the edge of Edinburgh

Construction of West Town, at the western gateway of Edinburgh is set to become the biggest homes-led development in Edinburgh in modern times, its backers say.

The plans have been developed by West Town Edinburgh Limited, a consortium formed in April 2021 by Drum Property Group, which owns the land.

Subject to planning, developers hope that work will start on site before the end of 2024, with the first phase of homes and community amenity being ready for occupation from early 2026.

Development proposals follow guidelines set out by City of Edinburgh Council’s City Plan 2030, which identifies the area as having capacity for 7,000 homes along with the necessary employment, commercial, leisure and community facilities.

Proposed facilities include schools, medical provision, civic and community space as well as bars, restaurants, cafes, retail and other commercial spaces.

The Edinburgh Tram route runs through the site and a new tram stop would be created.

Drum managing director Graeme Bone said: “We now have the opportunity to make West Town an exemplar, sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood on a par with the best new developments taking place across the UK and Europe.”

He added: “Drum has a proven track record of delivering high quality large-scale communities across Scotland and our ambition for the area matches that of the proposed Edinburgh City Plan 2030. We look forward to continuing to work with the council to advance our shared vision to create a new, sustainable urban quarter for the city.”

