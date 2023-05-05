Plans go in for more Birmingham student rooms

Once built, Volume Works phases I, II & III would be worth £60m.

Phase 3 of the Volume Works development in Birmingham will add 220 students beds to the existing 156 beds across the wider project.

Phase I of the development was completed in summer 2021, with Phase II on target for completion in the summer.

If the planning application for phase III is approved, construction should begin later this year and be completed by September 2025.

After completing phase I in 2021 and achieving planning for phase II, Volume teamed up with Hortus Investments for the wider Volume Works project. Hortus Investments was founded in 2019 by members of the Horton family, which owns land throughout the Midlands.

