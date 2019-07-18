Plans in for South Quay tower

Architect for the scheme is SimpsonHaugh & Partners

An application for the redevelopment of Quay House on South Quay has been lodged with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets by developer Rockwell in partnership with FirethornTrust.

The plans include a 400-bedroom hotel, 279 serviced apartments and dockside leisure facilities in currently underused public spaces beneath the Docklands Light Railway viaduct and Admirals Way.

Rockwell said that, at 40 storeys, its proposed development overlooking Canary Wharf would be consistent with the height of neighbouring buildings and those currently under-construction in the South Quay and northern Millwall area.

Architect for the scheme is SimpsonHaugh & Partners.

Rockwell was founded in 2015 by Donal Mulryan, who was a founding director of Ballymore Properties UK and went on to set up West Properties in 2002.

His head of planning & development Jonathan Manns said: “Rockwell is committed to the redevelopment of Quay House and we are excited to transform the currently vacant building into a landmark mixed-use development. This application follows extensive engagement with the local community and, drawing on inspiration from New York’s ‘highline’, the proposed public realm responds directly to the feedback we received from our consultation events.”

In 2014 Tower Hamlets Council refused an application for a 68-storey tower on the site, comprising apartments and offices.

