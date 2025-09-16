Plans in for Wirral Waters industrial park

Mea Park West is a largely vacant brownfield dockside site on the Wirral

Peel Waters’ three planning applications set out proposals for the enabling infrastructure across four separate plots at the Mea Park West industrial park. They seek permission for site remediation work, three new access roads, an energy sub-station and sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS).

The applications also incorporate proposals for a speculatively built 45,000 sq ft manufacturing and logistics unit on one of the plots, with investment totalling £16m.

Mea Park West, on the corner of Wallasey Bridge Road and Beaufort Road, is a largely vacant brownfield dockside site, part of Peel Waters’ vision to put up facilities for advanced manufacturing, logistics and innovation.

In total, the four plots at Mea Park West will ultimately deliver 171,400 sq ft of new employment space, alongside the conversion of the 42,000 sq ft Mobil building into a factory for building components and prefabs.

The site lies within the Wirral Waters Freeport site, which comes with tax breaks and customs reliefs for companies that move there.

Wirral Waters director of development Richard Mawdsley said: "This planning application represents an important step forward in the delivery of Mea Park West – a key employment hub within Wirral Waters. By creating the infrastructure and high-quality space for a wide range of modern manufacturing and logistics businesses, we can attract new investment, support local supply chains, and deliver hundreds of new jobs for the immediate area. It’s another strong signal that Wirral Waters is gathering real momentum.”

The vision

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