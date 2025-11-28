Plans unveiled for Glasgow's Chinatown

Indicative sketch of proposals by Hawkins\Brown

Plans to revive Glasgow’s Chinatown shopping complex have been put forward by New City Burnside Ltd, a newly formed joint venture between Keltbray Developments and the local owners of the site.

New City Burnside has submitted a proposal of application notice (PoAN) to Glasgow City Council, setting out a masterplan representing more than £160m of investment. If progressed, the plans would reimagine the 4.4-acre site, which is on New City Road in the Cowcaddens district.

The Chinatown complex opened in 1992 as shopping and dining hub for Glasgow’s Chinese populace. Over the past decade, however, the area has declined and is now ripe for revitalisation.

The masterplan by Hawkins\Brown is informed by the sites Chinese heritage while addressing Glasgow’s need for new housing and enhanced public realm.

Keltbray Developments has been working with the owners, tenants and stakeholders of Glasgow Chinatown to ensure the vision both respects the site’s cultural heritage and reflects the aspirations of the local community and wider city.

At the heart of the proposals is the transformation of Chinatown into a destination that retains and reintegrates existing owners and tenants while opening up fresh opportunities for local businesses. The masterplan introduces new residential apartments and student accommodation alongside retail and leisure space. It also includes enhancements to the public realm.

The Chinatown site

Keltbray Developments associate director Andrew Burnside said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine a site of deep cultural significance in Glasgow. We have been working closely with Robin [Lim] of Glasgow Chinatown for a number of years to develop a shared vision for the area – one that honours its heritage while embracing the future and I am excited to now share this vision with the local community.”

Robin Lim of Glasgow Chinatown, said: “We’re excited to see plans for Chinatown taking shape. This is about more than development – it’s about securing a vibrant future for a place that sits at the heart of Glasgow’s Chinese community.

“Glasgow’s Chinatown shopping mall was created in the early 1990s to provide a dedicated space for the Chinese community to come together. While it has served that purpose for many years, feedback from residents, businesses, and stakeholders makes it clear that now is the right time to update and regenerate the area. We believe Andrew and Keltbray not only have the expertise, but also share the vision needed to create a space that meets modern needs while celebrating Chinatown’s unique heritage.

“This is a real opportunity to build a place that not only serves the community but becomes a destination the whole city can enjoy.”

Keltbray Developments has already committed more than £15m of investment in Glasgow, with planning secured for a residential development in Finnieston.

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