Coronavirus: Plant auctions go ahead but online only

Ritchie Bros' Maltby facility

Ritchie Bros auctions traditionally attract a mix of online bidders and site visitors keen to get close to what they might be buying.

But with concerns about large gatherings growing due to the coronavirus outbreak, upcoming auctions in the UK, France and Germany will be held entirely as online timed auctions, with set opening and closing times for each item.

For the auction planned for Maltby in Yorkshire next week, all items will be sold via timed auction between 20th and 25th March.

