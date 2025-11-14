Plant-hire association invests in simulator

Three LED screens provide real-time simulation while a virtual reality headset produces a 360-degree view

The CPA’s new simulator, supplied by Tenstar Simulation, allows users to experience – with a reasonable degree of verisimilitude – what it is like to drive a digger, a dumper truck, telehandler or tower crane.

It has three LED screens that provide real-time simulation and can be used with a virtual reality headset to produce a 360-degree view.

The simulator is housed in a bespoke CPA-branded trailer manufactured by Ifor Williams Trailers, allowing it to be transported around the country. The CPA plans to take it to schools, colleges and careers events nationwide to raise awareness about plant operating and encourage young people to consider construction plant as a future career path.

CPA chief executive Steve Mulholland said: “Our industry offers jobs for life and it’s really important that we highlight these opportunities to young people before they leave school or college. Unless they have a family connection to the industry, many young people just aren’t aware of plant operating or other career paths the sector offers.

“The simulator will help us connect with school children, college students and others, allowing them to use immersive technology to experience what it’s like to actually drive a piece of plant machinery. It’s the next best thing to actually sitting in the cab and operating a real machine.

“One of the winners from the CPA Stars of the Future Awards 2025 entered the industry as a direct result of trying her hand on a plant simulator at a careers event at her school, so it just shows the huge potential they offer in attracting young people to our industry.”

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