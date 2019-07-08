PMC wins £40m Hove seafront scheme

The project involves revamping a Victorian building and constructing two new ones of 10 and six storeys

PMC Construction has been signed up to deliver a development of 169 apartments, with 100 of them across two new buildings and 69 in King’s House, the former Brighton & Hove City Council headquarters.

King’s House is a Grade II listed building located on Hove seafront, originally built in the 1870s for residential use. It was subsequently used as a hotel, a navy training base in the Second World War and office headquarters. Mortar Nova Grand Avenue bought the building from the council last year.

Crowther Associates Architects has designed the proposal to return it to its former residential use.

As well as revamping King's HouseThere are also two new residential buildings planned to the rear of the King’s House building: a 10-storey block containing 72 apartments, replacing the 1980s office extension on Grand Avenue and a smaller six-storey building containing 28 apartments infilling the open car park on 2nd Avenue.

Structural engineer is Gyoury Self Partnership and building services engineer is Crofton Design Associates.

