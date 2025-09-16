Positive Kier results see Davies bow out on a high

Chief executive Andrew Davies is retiring at the end of next month

Kier Group results for the year to 30th June 2025 show profit before tax up 15% at £78.1m (2024: £68.1m) on group revenue up 4% at £4,077m (2024: £3,905m).

Reported operating profit increased by 10% to £113.7m (2024: £103.1m) and the order book grew by 2% during the year from £10.8bn to £11.0bn.

Average month-end net debt improved from £116m in the previous year to £49m last year.

The results represent continued improvement for one the UK’s biggest construction companies that was struggling financially when Andrew Davies joined as chief executive six years ago. As previously reported, he is retiring at the end of next month, to be succeeded by Stuart Togwell, currently managing director of Kier Construction.

Delivering his final set of results for the company, Andrew Davies said: “In the first year of our long-term sustainable growth plan the group delivered strongly, with profit performance, in particular, ahead of our initial expectations. Our adjusted operating profit margin of 3.9% has progressed well towards our target range of 4.0%-4.5%, while we also grew our order book to a record £11bn, providing considerable, multi-year revenue visibility. These achievements, together with our strong recurring cashflow and balance sheet discipline, enabled us to invest further in our Property business; commence an initial £20m share buyback programme; and significantly increase the level of dividends payable to shareholders.

“Building on our outperformance in FY25, the group has started the current financial year well and for FY26 is trading slightly ahead of the board’s expectations. Kier remains well positioned to continue to deliver infrastructure that matters and benefit from the UK government’s 10-year infrastructure strategy spending commitments. We remain confident in our strong sustainable cash generation, allowing us to allocate capital efficiently, utilising our integrated capabilities to drive compounding returns for our stakeholders.

“On a personal note, it has been a privilege to lead Kier over the last six years and to see the group transformed into a strong and sustainable business with enhanced resilience and a reinforced financial position. That transformation has only been possible due to the capability, professionalism and hard work of Kier’s teams and the support of our customers and partners. I would like to thank them for their support and commitment in ensuring Kier’s continued success in delivering infrastructure that is vital to the UK.”

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