Premier Forest to reopen Croespenmaen site

Premier CFOO Neil Davies

Premier Forest, which leases the site, and sub-let it to SDL, plans to develop it into a centre of excellence for fencing and landscaping timber products, supported by an on-site timber treatment facility.

The investment will further strengthen the company’s national manufacturing and distribution network, enabling it to supply customers across the UK from the strategically important operation.

As part of the relaunch, Deborah Llewellyn has been appointed operations manager and Rhys Watkins will be sales manager for the site. Both have extensive experience of the operation and strong relationships with customers and suppliers, providing continuity as the business enters its next chapter.

Neil Davies, chief financial and operating officer of Premier Forest Products, said: “The closure of SDL was obviously disappointing, particularly for the employees affected and their families.

“As soon as we became aware of the situation, our priority was to look at how we could secure the future of timber operations at the site.

“This investment demonstrates Premier Forest Products’ resilience, confidence and determination to make the site a success.

“We have moved quickly because we believe in the long-term potential of this site and the important role it can play within our national business. The site will become an important hub within our UK manufacturing and distribution network.

“We are delighted that Deborah Llewellyn and Rhys Watkins have agreed to lead the operation. They know the business, understand our customers, and will be instrumental in delivering the next phase of its development.

“While there is a great deal of work ahead, we are excited about the opportunity to build a strong, sustainable operation that will benefit our customers, create employment and further strengthen Premier Forest’s position as one of the UK’s leading timber distributors.”

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