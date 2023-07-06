Pretium launches new development framework

The framework aims to provide a single point of access to works and services for every part of the development process, from design and site preparation through to a range of consultancy services and the construction work itself.

It is suitable for the construction of both homes and non-dwelling units including, shops, offices and light industrial and industrial units, as well as commercial, community and educational buildings.

The multi-disciplinary framework covers Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and adjoining counties, including north London.

The framework is split into 13 lots and has been structured to give SMEs an equal opportunity, with an intentional overlap between the values of Lots 1 and 2.

Lot 1 is for development works up to £5m in value. The suppliers are Bugler Developments, Helix Construction, Howarth Contractors, Boom Construction, Etec Contract Services, Jerram Falkus Construction, Ark Build, TSG Building Services and Parrott Construction.

Lot 2 is for development works from £3m - £10m in value. It is served by the same suppliers as Lot 1 with the addition of Life Build Solutions.

Lot 3 is for works between £10m and £20m and Lot 4 is for works valued at more than £20m.

Jessica John, director of framework partnerships at Pretium Frameworks, said: “We’re delighted to have once again worked with Watford Community Housing, Contracting Authority for a number of our frameworks, to develop this one-stop-shop development solution.

“This will be the first in a series of regional development frameworks launched by Pretium over the next couple of years, offering solutions that are bespoke to the areas in which they operate.”

Helen Town, group director of property & partnerships at Watford Community Housing, added: “We’re really pleased to be working with Pretium to create a specialist framework which will serve the needs of organisations in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, and will enable users to benefit from the unique local knowledge of the suppliers.

“It has been developed with an emphasis on both value for money and innovation through close collaborative partnerships between all parties and we’re looking forward to seeing the first projects get off the ground.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk