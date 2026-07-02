Quantum Consult hires director from Skanska

Chris Campbell

Campbell joins Quantum after 16 years with Skanska UK, part of one of the world’s largest development and construction companies. During his career with this business, he progressed from entry level project engineering roles to senior leadership, including regional operations manager and business development and preconstruction director for the specialist ground engineering division, Cementation.

He brings extensive skills, knowledge and experience in negotiating and securing contracts in all kinds of construction and engineering projects, with experience gained on many high value schemes such as London’s Crossrail (Elizabeth Line) project, the £140m Humber Gas Pipeline Tunnel, as well as portfolio of small and medium sized commercial and residential construction projects across the UK.

Campbell is a fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the Institution of Civil Engineers. Coupled with his Master of Laws (LLM) in construction law and dispute resolution, Quantum says he is well-placed to be able to assist clients manage their contractual matters more effectively, particularly getting fair outcomes on distressed projects, and support the growth of the business overall.

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