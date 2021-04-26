Ramboll appoints new UK managing director

Ramboll UK managing director Philippa Spence

Philippa Spence’s promotion comes two years after joining the firm as managing principal for it UK environment & health practice.

She becomes Ramboll UK managing director following Mathew Riley’s recent appointment to the group executive board as chief operating officer.

Ramboll’s 1,300-strong UK operation includes the legacy businesses Gifford and Whitby & Bird, acquired in 2011 and 2007 respectively,

Before joining Ramboll, Philippa Spence was a senior partner at ERM ( Environmental Resources Management). She joined Ramboll in 2019 to grow its environment and health practice, drive greater multi-disciplinary delivery together with the engineering practices, and grow Ramboll’s sustainability consultancy offering. She also sits on the Advisory Board of the Environmental Industries Commission.

Group chief executive Jens-Peter Saul said: “I am delighted to see such a talented leader taking the position of UK MD. The UK is a very important and attractive market for Ramboll. We have a strong pipeline of work and are well positioned to support our clients in navigating the changes and opportunities associated with decarbonisation and with the modernisation and digitalisation of the industry. Philippa is an experienced and dynamic leader who brings sharp focus on these big issues and will confidently lead our growth journey in the UK.”

Philippa Spence said: “I am thrilled to take on the mantle of UK MD. I was originally attracted to Ramboll by its mission to create sustainable societies, its reputation for innovation and technical excellence, and its set of core values and focus on employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion. This focus continues and I am excited to lead the business in our forward journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk