Ramboll finance director gets to stay as MD

Neil Sansbury

Neil Sansbury joined Ramboll UK as finance director in 2016 and was made acting managing director in July this year in place of Philippa Spence, who was promoted to a group role with the Danish engineering consultancy firm.

After five months keeping the seat warm, Sansbury now has the job for real.

Chief operating officer Peter Heymann Andersen said: “With nearly a decade of experience at Ramboll, Neil has provided a firm and steady hand on the tiller in the UK & Ireland. We are delighted that he will be continuing in his role as managing director and I look forward to working closely with him to continue growing our reputation as a trusted partner to our clients.”

Neil Sansbury said: “There is no disguising that the market has been affected by the difficult economic climate but we are pleased to be ending the year on a positive note and look forward to 2025. The next five years are critical for our climate, therefore we remain steadfastly committed to supporting our clients as our country transitions to net zero, ensuring lasting positive impacts for society and nature, and building in resilience to the impacts of climate change”.

