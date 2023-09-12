Ramboll recruits WSP director

Rachel Jones

Rachel Jones has moved to Ramboll from WSP where she was technical director, overseeing corporate advisory services for sustainability and climate change.

She was with WSP for eight year and previously worked for Jacobs and Sinclair Knight Merz. She has also been a practitioner of the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment since 1999.

Of her new job, she said: “Regenerative solutions will be key to undoing the damage already done to the environment and it’s fantastic to be helping organisations in the transport sector implement these into their projects. I also look forward to expanding on Ramboll’s advisory services in transport, which presents a great growth opportunity.”

Dan Harvey, Ramboll’s UK executive director for transport, said: “Rachel’s appointment reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that move beyond doing less harm and repairing the damage already done by adopting regenerative design approaches.

“Regenerative design is an ecocentric approach to design that revitalises nature and community. Through a deep understanding of local socio-ecological systems, regenerative design uses systems thinking to encourage a symbiotic partnership with nature. It provides strategies that support inclusive and resilient ecosystems within the built environment. Rachel’s expertise in systems thinking and providing strategic direction for organisations will be instrumental in realising our ambitions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk