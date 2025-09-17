Rebranded United wins £8.2m Phoenix contract

United Infrastructure, through its subsidiary UI Social Infrastructure, has secured an £8.2m contract with Phoenix Community Housing to improve the energy performance ratings of its housing stock across south London.

United Infrastructure is the new name for United Living, following a naem change this month, while UI Social Infrastructure is the new name for United Living Property Services.

Phoenix is a not-for-profit resident-led housing association that manages more than 7,600 homes in Lewisham. The Phoenix Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) Wave 3 retrofit project supports broader local and national objectives to create more energy efficient homes.

Spanning neighbourhoods in Bellingham, Whitefoot, Downham and Grove Park within the London Borough of Lewisham, the project will see UI Social Infrastructure carry out improvements to between 350 and 400 homes. The programme is designed to bring properties currently below energy performance certificate (EPC) band C up to modern energy standards.

The project is delivered via the Pretium Greener Futures Partnership framework. Work started in July 2025 and runs through to March 2028.

Works will include both internal and external energy efficiency measures and will be installed in full compliance with PAS 2035/2030:2023 standards and the microgeneration certification scheme (MCS).

This is United Infrastructure’s second contract win with Phoenix this year, following Pilon’s appointment in March 2025 to deliver a five-year electrical installation condition report (EICR) programme. (Pilon was acquired by the Untied Living Group in October 2024.)

Claire Kershaw, chief executive of UI Social Infrastructure, said: "This contract aligns perfectly with our long-standing partnerships with the London Borough of Lewisham and the Royal Borough of Greenwich and further strengthens our presence in south London."

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