Thu February 23 2023

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 122

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 122

Protectionism, Concrete and a Budget Wishlist

Bishop & Taylor’s wide-ranging discussion in this episode takes in the 90-year-old Buy American Act, concrete made from seashells, problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete and what plant-hire companies want from the upcoming budget statement.

22nd February 2023: Episode 122: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

