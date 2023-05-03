  1. Instagram
Thu May 04 2023

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 127

1 day IPD, Product testing and Persimmon’s punt

It has been a busy week for Bishop & Taylor: National Highways is preparing a diploma in integrated project delivery (IPD) that it expects its suppliers to sit; the Independent Review of Construction Product Testing has been published; and Persimmon has invested £25m in volumetric housing manufacturer TopHat.

3rd May 2023: Episode 127: Listen online

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

