Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 99

Bishop & Taylor mull on the chancellor’s spring statement, the earthmoving industry and biodiversity net gain… along with a few of their usual detours, of course.

30th March 2022: Episode 99: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk