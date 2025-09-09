Remediation specialist brings in new managing director

Peter Howland

Peter Howland, an environmental scientist, joined Soilfix as a director in June this year from Keltbray Remediation.

He takes over as managing director from George Evans, who is stepping back from the day to day running of the business but will continue working in a business development role alongside Steve Jackson and Richard Mabe.

George Evans said: “We would like to congratulate Peter as the new MD of Soilfix and look forward to bringing to life our ambitious plans, where we can build on existing relationships and seek out new clients as part of our exciting strategy for continued and sustainable growth.”

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