Renfe signs $6bn US rail contract

Renfe will operate and maintain the line, which will be built by Salini Impregilo

Spain’s transport minister José Luis Ábalos said it was the largest contract ever awarded to a Spanish public company and that it confirmed Renfe’s position as one of the world’s main railway operators.

Renfe will become responsible for maintenance and operation of the 386km line between Houston and Dallas once Salini Impregilo completes construction in 2026. The contract for client Central Texas will run until 2042.

Central Texas had announced its intention to award Renfe the work in October 2018, when Salini Impregilo was named for the construction. Salini signed the contract in September 2019.

During the design and construction phase, Renfe will carry out supervision and consulting work worth approximately US$311m. Expected revenues during the operational phase from 2026 to 2042 will be about US$5.6bn.

The Central Texas consortium is also considering expanding the high-speed line to the cities of Austin and San Antonio, said Renfe, with the possibility of expanding collaboration between the two companies.

