Salini inks $14bn civils deal for Texas high-speed rail

The scope of the new agreement signed by Salini Impregilo and its US subsidiary Lane Construction encompasses the design, construction and installation of the civil infrastructure and track system along with related buildings and services.

It had signed an accord last year to begin work on the project, which is expected to involve total investment of approximately US$20bn (£16bn) including some US$14bn of civil works. Some 10,000 jobs per year are expected to be created during peak construction.

The scope of the new agreement includes the design and construction of the viaduct and embankment sections along the entire route, the installation of the track system and the alignment and construction of the buildings and services for maintenance. The project is still at a preliminary stage and a number of conditions still have to be met

The agreement with project developer Texas Central authorises a set of early works for the joint venture to continue advancing engineering design, detailed planning, interface definition and other key prerequisites necessary to start construction. This agreement is the result of the team’s previous work providing front‐end engineering and design for the train's civil infrastructure. Other services included optimising execution plans, strategies and logistics, as well as performing analysis to develop construction costs and schedule estimates.

“This agreement brings us one step closer to beginning construction of the civil infrastructure segments of the project,” said Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar. “Salini‐Lane’s unmatched track record with rail infrastructure, and very specifically its world class high‐speed rail expertise across the globe, will be central to the completion of America’s first end to end high‐speed rail system.”

The Texas train will be based on Central Japan Railway’s Tokaido Shinkansen train system. The new Shinkansen N700S, which is the 6th generation of this train and will be debuted before this summer’s 2020 Olympics.

Salini has worked in the US since the 1980s and expanded its presence in 2016, merging with the Lane Construction Corporation, a US-based company with almost 130 years of experience in infrastructure work.

