Renfrewshire awards contracts for 140 new homes

The homes in Ferguslie will be built by A S Homes (Scotland) and McTaggart Construction Limited will carry out the works in Johnstone.

The plan is to build 101 affordable homes in the Tannahill area of Ferguslie by the end of 2021 and a further 39 properties will be built on Auchengreoch Road in Johnstone by May 2020. Detailed designs for the housing now to be finalised with residents within these communities.

The two new developments are being part funded by the Scottish Government's Affordable Housing Programme. Renfrewshire made a commitment earlier this year to provide 1,000 new affordable homes by 2021.

Councillor John Shaw, convener of the finance, resources and customer services policy board, said: "Modern apprenticeships and work experience will be offered to those interested in the trade, as well as visits by the construction companies to local schools to offer advice and guidance.

"We want to help people in Renfrewshire wherever we can, whether that's providing a step onto the employment ladder or giving a school pupil the moment which sparks their career ambitions, and that is why it so important that community benefits are included in all our contract awards."

