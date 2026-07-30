Revenues, EBITDA, up at United Infrastructure

Cash profits on continuing operations before tax rose to £49.6m from £38.4m, and the group's pipeline stood at £24bn gross on 754 opportunities. In the year, the group won new contracts worth £1.7bn and its order book was £4.6bn.

“We’re thrilled to report a record year of performance for United Infrastructure, with a robust cash position and a growing secured order book that reflects the confidence our clients place in us," said CEO Neil Armstrong.

“The long-term drivers across our markets—decarbonisation, resilience, digital connectivity and modernisation of essential infrastructure—continue to accelerate, creating sustained demand for the services we are built to deliver.

“Our recent strategic acquisitions have further strengthened our capabilities across power, water, engineering and emerging sectors such as data centres, enhancing the value we bring to clients navigating the UK’s energy transition.”

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