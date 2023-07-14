RIBA produces building design diversity guide

Historically, most buildings have been designed by architects who assumed that everyone was just like them, which was usually able-bodied and conforming to traditional heterocentric patriarchal societal norms.

These days, however, architects are required to consider the full palette of humankind to make buildings functional for all, regardless of age, sexual orientation, gender, health condition, disability, ethnicity or religion. They must consider the needs of people with physical, cognitive, and sensory impairments, including neurodivergence and dementia.

It is a lot of bases to cover.

RIBA, therefore, has come up with a how-to guide: The Inclusive Design Overlay to the RIBA Plan of Work*.

The guidance has been developed by a specialist inclusive design consultancy, Motionspot, and with the support of Heathrow Airport and Jane Simpson Access. Intended to be used by anyone involved in the built environment sector, it assigns responsibilities and tasks to the different roles involved in a building project – including client, project manager, designer, constructor and asset/facilities managers.

Lead author Pareisse Wilson of Motionspot said: “The biggest positive for me regarding this project is the fact it has been created in collaboration with industry, from landscape architects and engineers to project and facilities mangers. Together these collaborators helped decide which roles to include and contributed to defining the inclusive design tasks they would undertake at each work stage. Throughout the journey over 100 built environment professionals have attended workshops or provided feedback on draft versions of the overlay. This makes the Inclusive Design Overlay a truly inclusively designed framework.”

Steering group member and Motionspot chief executive/founder Ed Warner said: “By empowering built environment professionals to create and operate more inclusive and equitable buildings and spaces, the Inclusive Design Overlay will enable previously marginalised groups to access and feel welcome in all areas of the built environment. I am confident this guidance will inspire positive change, helping to improve inclusive design across the UK and inspiring action around the world."

RIBA president Simon Allford said: “RIBA serves our members and society to deliver better buildings and places, stronger communities, and a sustainable environment – and inclusion is at the heart of this. The Inclusive Design Overlay will help not only our members but other design professionals to support wider communities, placemaking, and buildings by designing for everyone.”

Heathrow project manager Jenny McLaughlin said: “Heathrow’s vision is to be ‘open for All’. However, we can only achieve this with the right tools and commitment from the design and construction industry. The Inclusive Design Overlay is a massive step in the right direction as it allows us to work towards our goals of becoming systematically inclusive, equitably safe, and meeting our UN Sustainable Development Goals to leave no one behind.”

* The Inclusive Design Overlay to the RIBA Plan of Work can be downloaded at www.architecture.com

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk