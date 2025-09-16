RICS seeks feedback on global construction standards

RICS hq in London

Between 2009-21, RICS, thorough its Black Book suite of guidance notes, released 32 separate titles covering different elements of quantity surveying practice. For the first time, RICS is going to release a combined professional standard incorporating global principles of quantity surveying and project management practice – the subject of this consultation, alongside six practice information pieces covering the life cycle of construction projects.

Amit Patel, RICS head of professional practice (construction), said: “For the first time, RICS is launching a professional standard on construction which incorporates updates that would normally be drip-fed over a 10-year period. We believe that this new model will enable professionals to update and improve their practice more swiftly and enable a more consistent framework for standards.

“I implore all construction professionals across the globe, whether RICS members or otherwise, to get involved and respond to this important consultation. RICS is committed to serving and improving the global built and natural environment profession, and it is our members and colleagues in connected fields that guide our professional statements, standards, and guidance.”

The public consultation runs for six weeks until 24th October 2025 at can be found at www.rics.org/profession-standards/consultations/global-construction-standard-consultation

RICS plans to launch the final version of the professional standard next year, once all responses to the consultation have been analysed and incorporated where appropriate.

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