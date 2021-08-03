RJ McLeod wins contract to upgrade Uig ferry terminal

The Highland Council, which owns Uig Port, is working closely with Transport Scotland, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), CalMac Ferries and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to upgrade the infrastructure.

The improvements at Uig will include an extended marshalling area, berthing structure strengthening and widening, linkspan replacement, approach way repair and widening, a new and relocated waiting shelter as well as dredging and utilities work. A new terminal building will be tendered separately and constructed during the main works.

Tendering began in February 2019, when the cost was estimated at about £30m.

Councillor John Gordon, who chairs the council’s Skye and Raasay committee, said: “This significant investment in Uig harbour infrastructure is a very positive development for Skye and the whole Highlands so I am very pleased that the contract has been awarded and we can look forward to work starting on site.

“Since lock-down restrictions have eased there has been a surge in bookings for the ferry service and we expect this to continue. The works are essential to ensure the Uig terminal is fully operational with improved facilities to fully accommodate this growing demand for ferry travel. It will become an important travel hub with the potential to have significant spin off benefits to the local community.

“RJ MacLeod are well established local firm with a great track record of good community liaison during projects, so we look forward to working closely with them to create this important travel hub.”

Construction works are anticipated to start in September 2021 and are expected to be complete in summer 2023. An outage period - required to construct the linkspan and outer roundhead, during which there can be no ferry service to/from Uig – is programmed from 12th September 2022 to 3rd February 2023. CalMac Ferries is working on alternative ferry provision from Ullapool during the closure period to provide a link during this period.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk