RJ McLeod wins Inverness swing bridge

The Highland Council has awarded the contract to RJ McLeod (Contractors), which is set to start work in late May.

West Link Stage 2 includes the construction of a second swing bridge over the Caledonian Canal to the south of the existing Tomnahurich swing bridge. The contract also includes road realignment and a new roundabout.

This tandem bridge arrangement is designed to allow the free flow of vehicle traffic on the A82 to continue while boats pass through one or other of the open swing bridges. There will normally be two routes available for vehicles to cross the canal and vehicles will be diverted over one or other bridge only while the other is open to allow boat passage.

Operation of the bridges will be managed from a new control building located on the canal side between the two bridges. Compass will later this month start work on the bridge control building.

The works are programmed to be complete in December 2020.

Leader of the council Margaret Davidson said: “The first stage of the West Link has been a great success and both the road and active travel routes are being very well used, reducing congestion in the city. This stage of the West-Link will bring many more benefits to the area, including reducing journey times for many. The second swing bridge will be an enormous bonus to keep the traffic flowing on the A82, especially with an aging Tomnahurich Bridge.”

A new leisure development, Torvean Gateway, is being built alongside the West Link road project (link opens in new tab).