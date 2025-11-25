Robertson breaks ground at Crewe hospital

Stakeholders break ground

Robertson Construction is putting in an electrical substation enclosure for the £1.5bn new hospital that is to be built to the north of the existing Leighton Hospital in Crewe.

Hospital buildings works will follow on later.

“It may only be a substation, but every major development needs to start with essential groundwork,” explained Russ Favager, Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s senior responsible officer for the Leighton new hospital programme, said.

“The site currently has no power supply, so putting this critical infrastructure in place now ensures we’re ready to move quickly once planning permission for the new hospital is hopefully granted in spring 2026.”

Paul Coyle, regional managing director of Robertson Construction North West, said: “We have worked with the trust since 2021 to maintain and improve its estate, and we look forward to continuing that partnership as we take this first major step towards the new hospital together, setting the high standard for the project’s next stage.”

This project has been awarded to Robertson through the Procure Partnerships framework. The company also continues to deliver a range of works across Leighton Hospital, including an extension to the intensive care unit and RAAC remediation.

The planning application for the electrical substation was approved by Cheshire East Council earlier this year. It is separate from the main hospital planning application, which is expected to be submitted next month.

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