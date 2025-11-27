Robertson names new regional MD

Paul Coyle, managing director of Robertson Construction North West

Robertson Construction has promoted commercial director Paul Coyle to regional managing director for its northwest England business.

He takes over from Dirk Pittaway, who left the company in the summer after eight years with Robertson for a career break.

Coyle joined Robertson in 2018 as commercial manager before being promoted to commercial director in January 2022.

Robertson Group chief executive Elliot Robertson said: “Paul has been a key member of our North West region team since joining the business and we are pleased to confirm his appointment as regional MD.

“Part of our business ethos is to create career pathways for our employees, and we look forward to continuing to work with Paul and our customers across the region to deliver more high quality projects, that have both significant social and sustainable impacts.”

Paul Coyle said: “I’m looking forward to continuing to lead the team as we focus on sustainable growth across the region working with our existing and new customer base. We have a strong team in the region who reliably deliver high quality results for our customers. Our reputation has been built on transparency, trust and delivering community wealth building so that the benefits of our involvement in projects is felt long after the physical work is completed.”

On his departure four months ago, Dirk Pittaway posted on social media: “It’s been an incredible journey – I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some truly brilliant people…. I’m especially grateful for the support of the group board and our chairman Sir Bill Robertson, who stands out as the most inspiring business leader I’ve had the pleasure to work with.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the NW business in the last 8 years, and am certain it will continue to go from strength to strength. Now it’s time to turn my attention to a to-do list that’s been building for the last 25 years! Looking forward to some time away but I’ll be back in 2026 for the next chapter.”

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