Rocket Rentals targets home improvement market

JCB 86C-2 midi excavator

The hire firm is beefing up its inventory of compact machinery in response to rising demand for DIY and home improvement rentals since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Rocket Rentals has bought a variety of JCB models including 6-tonne site dumpers, CT260 tandem rollers and a fleet of 18Z-1, 57C-2 and 86C-2 compact excavators. The machines were supplied by dealer Holt JCB.

Rocket Rentals managing director Simon Tomblin said of the Covid pandemic: “While obviously a challenging period for the industry, furlough and a reduction in holidays has brought a greater demand for DIY and home improvement related rentals.”

He added: “Recent events have also reinforced our desire to buy British whenever possible and the first lockdown taught us the true importance of supporting your own economy. When you think of British equipment you think of JCB and with finance and insurance all available from one place it really does make it an easy and sensible choice.”

He said that the new machines were going down well. “The 86C-2 midi excavators in particular have been a hit with the new cab and larger display on the Dash 2 series excavators taking the machines to the next level.

“The LiveLink telematics system is another massive bonus with JCB. We really maximise all its features and it proves an excellent fleet management tool – both in terms of monitoring machine performance and service requirements but also ensuring our equipment is where is should be. The need to remain on top of things at all times has been accentuated during the recent restrictions”

