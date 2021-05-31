Rogue plumber jailed for three years

Dean Mulholland Blues put lives at risk by carrying out illegal gas work at homes across the northeast.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that, from September 2016 to December 2017, the defendant advertised his ‘services’ on various social media sites using false names, several telephone numbers and at least three bank accounts to evade detection.

His deception and poor workmanship put householders at risk from carbon monoxide poisoning, asphyxiation, fire and explosion.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the defendant had never been registered with Gas Safe Register, nor was he competent to carry out gas work.

Dean Mulholland Blues of Annand Way, Newton Aycliffe pleaded guilty to 24 breaches of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998. He was sentenced to a three-year custodial sentence and was disqualified from being the director of a company for 12 years.

HSE inspector Jonathan Wills said after the hearing: “Anyone employed to work on gas appliances in domestic premises must be a Gas Safe registered engineer and competent in that area of gas work. The gas engineer’s competencies are clearly marked on the back of the back of the engineer’s Gas Safe Register ID card. If in any doubt you can contact the Gas Safe Register or check their website to see if the engineer is registered.”

He added: “If anyone has had any gas work carried out by Mr Blues, I urge them to ensure that the work is now checked by a registered Gas Safe Register engineer as soon as possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk