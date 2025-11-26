Roofing contractor fined £16,650 after employee's fall

Ryan Robinson, 31, was working for Kingsley Roofing Contractors Limited to re-cover a flat roof of single-storey extension at a domestic property on Sywell Road in Northampton.

Covers that had been installed over two large skylight openings had to be removed as part of preparation. Robinson fell through one of these openings while removing material from the other, falling over three metres to the ground. His injuries required surgery and long-term treatment.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Kingsley Roofing Contractors had failed to properly plan work at height activities and implement measures that would have prevented their employees from falling through the skylight openings.

Kingsley Roofing Contractors Limited of Moulton Park, Northampton pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £16,650 and ordered to pay £7,205 in costs and £2,000 victim surcharge at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 20th November 2025.

HSE inspector Chris Bennet said after the hearing: “Falls from height are the most common kinds of fatal accidents, accounting for over a quarter of fatal injuries to workers in 2024/25. This could be avoided through proper planning and implementation of effective controls.

“The fine imposed on Kingsley Roofing Contractors should underline to everyone in the construction industry that the courts, and HSE, take a failure to plan works at height extremely seriously. It is the duty of employers to ensure that everyone working on a building site returns home safely.”

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