RSK continues acquisition spree

The acquisition of Raw Technology is RSK’s fourth of this financial year; it has bought more than 20 businesses since 2016.

Raw, which specialises in response and remediation following inland oil spills, operates worldwide from 16 offices in the UK and Ireland. Its clients include Speedy Hire, National Trust and insurance companies such as NFU Mutual and Aviva.

The business will trade as RSK Raw. Neil Stothert, who has been Raw’s managing director for six years and has 25 years’ experience in the industry, will continue to manage the company. The business and its 85 employees will become part of RSK’s contracting division under the direction of RSK divisional director Claire Knighton.

Stothert said: “Our services are closely aligned with existing RSK services, so we will see numerous synergies as we begin collaborating.”

RSK Raw is the latest acquisition under RSK’s funding package from Ares Capital Europe and a revolving credit facility provided by the NatWest bank announced in December 2018. RSK now employs more than 3,100 staff in more than 100 offices worldwide and has an annual turnover in excess of £250m.

