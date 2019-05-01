Sacyr wins €60m of Spanish residential projects

The contracts include Edificio Halia in Málaga

The projects are in Estepona, Málaga, Huelva and Mataró.

Kronos Home’s Oasis 325 development in Estepona will have 127 homes in six blocks. For Metrovacesa, Sacyr Infrastructures will build the Edificio Halia complex, in the area of Torre del Río on Málaga’s beach front. The property will include 99 homes will be arranged on 3 floors below ground, ground floor, 6 floors and an attic. The project has been designed by HCP Arquitectos Urbanistas.

The contract in Huelva is for the 9,190m2 second phase of a development that Sacyr is already running for SDIN Residencial. Design is by architects Arquitectura Valparaiso studio.

In Mataró in Barcelona, Sacyr will build the Mirador del Maresme for Port Mataró: a residential complex of 97 homes with 15 shops and parking distributed across three blocks of 10 storeys.