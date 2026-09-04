Sales down, prices up, at builders' merchants

Significant headwinds in housebuilding leave builders merchants digging deep for sales

By value, only three of the twelve categories tracked by the index sold more: Services (+7.3%), Workwear & Safetywear (+4.5%) and Miscellaneous (+2.3%). Of the two largest categories, Heavy Building Materials fell -2.6%, while Timber & Joinery Products was flat (0.0%). Renewables & Water Saving (-3.8%) was the weakest category.

June’s 2026 like-for-like value sales were -2.5% lower than June the year before. June’s like-for-like volume sales fell -10.0% while prices increased +8.4%. With one extra trading day in June 2026 compared to June 2025, unadjusted total value sales were +2.2% higher year-on-year. Unadjusted volume sales were -5.7% lower and prices were up +8.4%.

Mike Rigby, MD of MRA Research who produce this report, says: “Overall construction output is anaemic, as the latest ONS data reveals a +0.3% increase in Q2 output compared to Q1 but -2.0% lower than Q2 2025. Five out of the nine construction sectors grew in Q2 2026 with infrastructure new work, the strongest up, +1.9%.

“Despite monthly construction output falling -0.1% in June, following a decrease of -0.8% in May, and a decrease of -0.1% in April, the overall level of output in Q2 was higher than in Q1, the ONS says, because the fall in April 2026 followed a particularly strong March.

“Housebuilding continues to meet significant headwinds. The latest National House Building Council (NHBC) numbers put Q2 new home registrations down -4.0% year-on-year, with cost pressures and geopolitical uncertainty affecting house builders’ performance."

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