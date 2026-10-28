Hatfield homes approved with 20% BNG

The homes, between Hatfield and the Green Belt, will feature 12 acres of dedicated public open space, including a water meadow, a community orchard, two fully equipped children’s play areas, a birch copse and two ponds. These new features, combined with a further meadow area, will provide a site where nature can thrive. Council officers found that the plans would increase biodiversity on the site by more than 20 per cent.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has now approved the design and layout of the scheme, after granting outline planning permission last autumn. The plans include 90 new homes for open market sale, comprising a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, including two custom-build plots.

A further 30 homes, representing 25 per cent of the total, will be affordable through Social Rent, Affordable Rent and Shared Ownership options. These will include one to four-bedroom apartments and houses, designed to meet a wide range of local housing needs, including first time buyers. All homes will meet the Future Homes Standard, incorporating low-carbon heating and high levels of energy efficiency.

The development will also provide a serviced site for a new school, alongside a £4 million contribution towards primary and secondary education and other essential local services. It forms part of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s wider housing plan to deliver 13,400 new homes across the borough by 2036.

Lauren Potter, development director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, says: “This new, sustainable development off South Way will bring forward a new community of quality homes that complement the local area, while also providing much-needed affordable family housing.

“Green space will be at the heart of the plans, with attractive landscaped areas designed to create an appealing setting for residents as well as support biodiversity. With open spaces to the south of the town close by, the development will help residents enjoy a greener, more connected way of life, with the plans set to increase biodiversity on the site by more than 20 per cent.”

The new development will have additional benefits to the local community, including upgrades to a public footpath and bridleway that cross the site and installation of an attractive new ridgeway walk around the perimeter. In addition to supporting education, the £4m Section 106 contribution will also be used towards childcare services, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) facilities, fire and rescue, highways, medical services and sports provision.

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