Barhale reports turnover, profits up

Martin Brown, chief executive, Barhale

Chief executive Martin Brown attributed Barhale’s continued growth to increased cost control, client collaboration and diversification into low carbon solutions in both the UK and Canada.

“Our strategy has been to evolve our operating structure and diversify our offer to enable our regional business units to work more closely alongside our clients,” he said. “Greater collaboration between our design and operational teams at the earliest stages of project development is helping to reduce commercial and operational risk for our clients while supporting effective cost control.

“Over the past 18 months, we have expanded our geographical footprint and delivery capabilities across the UK and Canada. This targeted expansion within the water and low carbon solutions sectors is enabling us to deliver both new and existing long-term framework contracts while enhancing our capability to undertake major infrastructure projects on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Our order book stood at £1.74B at the financial year end, providing strong revenue visibility and underpinning future growth.”

Brown said that Barhale remains fully committed to its direct delivery model and continues to invest in both its people and specialist plant and equipment to support project delivery.

“While we already operate a large number of tunnelling systems, through planned investment during this current financial year we will double our delivery capacity across the UK and Canada,” he said.

“To further support our growth, we will continue to invest in our people and home-grown talent. We firmly believe that by creating the right career pathways we will attract new people to the business and give everyone in our team the opportunities to build long-term futures at Barhale.

“We currently have around 70 graduates and graduate apprentices progressing through our development programmes and this will increase to 100 in the coming months.”

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