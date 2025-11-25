Salford farmland to be developed for housing

Lay of the land at Hazelhurst Farm

House-builders Story Homes and Taylor Wimpey have exchanged contracts with Peel Land Group to purchase land at Hazelhurst Farm in Worsley, paving the way for significant development.

Subject to planning approval, they plan to build 330 family homes, with Story Homes building 155 and Taylor Wimpey 175. Both developers are committed to providing 50% affordable housing as part of the plans, with 20% being delivered actually at Hazelhurst Farm and the remainder somewhere else – described as an off-site affordable housing contribution.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Salford City Council in the coming weeks.

Story Homes and Taylor Wimpey will set aside land for a new primary school and five hectares for open space and landscaping to meet biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements.

In line with a Section 106 agreement for the scheme, the house-builders must pay £15.3m towards local infrastructure and amenities.

Peel Land managing director Stephen Wild said: “Working with Story Homes and Taylor Wimpey allows us to deliver a balanced scheme that combines high-quality homes with green space, infrastructure, and community facilities. This is the result of many years of close working with Salford City Council and local partners and reflects our commitment to creating places that meet local needs and continue to deliver value for the area for years to come.”

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