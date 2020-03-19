Sandhurst opens new attachments hub

The business has relocated from Shiresmill, West Fife, to a new 10,000 sq ft depot in Livingston.

The investment in the larger premises will enable Sandhurst to increase its stock levels to provide a more efficient service to its customers as well as providing the space to facilitate future expansion, said the company.

Sandhurst, which is the latest addition to the Vp group, supplies specialist excavator attachments for construction, demolition, rail and materials handling. The business will come under the Groundforce umbrella and is seen as complementing the existing attachment divisions of Piletec and Mr Cropper.

Sandhurst’s new depot will also provide access to equipment from Piletec and Mr Cropper.

Attachments director James Burchell said: “Our new premises in Livingston will strengthen our offerings to our customers across Scotland and the Borders, not only for Sandhurst, but also Piletec and Mr Cropper. Our new facility means we are better positioned to support our customers with the level of service that we are known to provide.”

