SCAPE launches £8bn framework

The framework’s five lots are designed to allow for enduring strategic partnerships between public sector clients and contractors. It will see three delivery partners appointed to each of five lots.

Lot 1 covers construction works and services for projects in England, covering project values from small-scale works through to projects exceeding £500m, with a total category value of £4bn.

Lot 2 focuses on residential construction including decarbonisation, retrofit and maintenance for projects in England, covering project values from small-scale works through to projects exceeding £500m, with a total category value of £2bn.

Lot 3, in Wales, covers construction, housing, works and services from small-scale works through to projects exceeding £150m, with a total category value of £1bn.

Lots 4 and 5 cover construction, housing, works and services projects in Northern Ireland, split into lower value projects (Lot 4) up to £15m with a total value of £250m, and upper value projects worth more than £10m, with a total value of £750m.

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