Scottish façade specialist collapses after 120 years

Graham Chung, managing director of Charles Henshaw & Sons

The failure of Charles Henshaw & Sons has been attributed to financial pressures arising from additional costs on legacy contracts and delays on start dates for new projects, leading to reduced margins and trading losses.

After considering the available options, the directors made the decision to appoint an administrator, and a buyer is not being sought for the business and all its assets.

It 72 employees now face redundancy

Charles Henshaw & Sons started in Edinburgh 120 years ago as a decorative architectural metal working company. In 1982 it launched its aluminium glazing systems division, offering curtain walling and windows to the construction industry. Its landmark projects range from cultural buildings including the Usher Hall in Edinburgh to commercial and public buildings such as Harvey Nichols, Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street stations and latterly the new University of Glasgow buildings. Its specialist skills remained in demand for the conservation of sculptures including Greyfriars Bobby and Piccadilly’s Eros statue.

Managing director Graham Chung said: “Henshaw cladding solutions have set industry standards, and we have worked hard for our position as a trusted partner in the façade sector of the construction industry. I am proud of our distinguished reputation built over many decades, and it is with deep regret that, after exploring every avenue to keep afloat, we are unable to continue.

“We have a long-serving, loyal and extremely well trained and talented team of estimators, designers, fabricators, site management and business support staff. We have left our mark with craftsmanship and projects that have shaped the UK skylines with precision and elegance.

“We would like to thank our employees, supply chain, consultants, and subcontractors and for their loyal support over the decades.”

Shona Campbell, business recovery and insolvency partner at Henderson Loggie, has been appointed administrator of the business. She said: “My primary focus will be to ensure the well-being of the staff affected by the potential redundancies, providing them with the necessary support and guidance during this challenging time.

“We are actively seeking interested buyers for the business and assets, which offers a unique opportunity to acquire a company with a solid reputation and extensive portfolio. Despite its strengths, the business has faced significant financial pressures due to escalating costs, problematic legacy contracts, and delays in initiating new projects. Our goal is to navigate these challenges effectively, preserving as much value as possible for all stakeholders involved."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk