Scottish road crews vote to go on strike

Bear Scotland, an Anglo- Franco-American joint venture between Breedon, Vinci Construction and Jacobs, has network management contracts to look after approximately 60% of Scotland’s trunk road network.

Bear Scotland employees in Inverness have rejected a pay offer that takes the lowest hourly pay band up from £12 an hour to £12.75. The pay offer to other key grades rises by only one pound per hour including the highest grade from £13.25 to £14.25.

According to the employees’ trade union, Unite, similar maintenance workers at other local companies earn to £16.00 per hour. The national minimum wage is currently £12.21 per hour for workers aged 21 or older.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite’s members based in Inverness who work every day in every type of weather, are being paid at an unacceptably low level.

“Bear Scotland is a profitable company, and it can easily afford to pay our members a decent rate. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Bear Scotland Limited in its latest accounts for the year ending 2024 posted a £3.7m profit. The Inverness unit is responsible for the A9 trunk road between Perth and Inverness.

Unite industrial officer Marc Jackson said: “The workers are essential to one of the nation’s key transport infrastructure upgrades, yet they are being treated poorly by Bear Scotland and paid well below workers at other maintenance companies.

“This cash rich company needs to get back round the negotiating table with an improved pay offer. If they don't heed this advice, then industrial action during the bad weather when these workers are needed the most will be inevitable and entirely Bear Scotland's fault.”

A Bear Scotland spokesperson said: “We are fully aware of the concerns raised by roadworkers in our Inverness depot and are working closely with them to resolve these.

“We are disappointed that a small number of colleagues in Inverness have voted in favour of pursuing industrial action.

“We believe that the pay increase implemented in April 2025 is fair and competitive.

“We recognise the valuable contribution our roadworkers make and we remain open to constructive discussions with the union to reach a resolution.”

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