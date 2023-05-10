Scottish surveyor moves into employee ownership

The Dot Surveying team

Dot Surveying Ltd was founded in 2020 by Tom Gallivan; he has now sold a majority shareholding to an employee ownership trust for an undisclosed price.

Dot Surveying is a multi-disciplinary property surveying company specialising in the telecoms sector. It also working across land acquisition and development, renewables, dispute resolution and town & country planning. The 21 employees comprise chartered surveyors, property managers, town & country planners and support staff.

It is believed to be Scotland’s first employee-owned surveying consultancy.

Tom Gallivan said: “The business has performed so extremely well over the years, surpassing my expectations on what could be achieved in a relatively short time. This success can be attributed to the fantastic employees we have in place and it felt right that they should own the future of the company. I also have to thank our loyal clients who have supported us over the years. I believe that employee ownership will reinforce our partnership approach to doing business and allow us to continue to provide the expert service our customers are used to.”

Commercial director Catherine McKerrigan said: “This is a generous and visionary gesture by Tom. He’s showing tremendous confidence in us, that the company will be safe in our hands.”

Henderson Loggie provided corporate finance and taxation advice to the company, Anderson Strathern provided legal advice and specialist lender Thincats has lent the money.

Employee ownership consultant Carole Leslie supported stakeholder communications for the transaction and has been appointed as independent trustee of the employee ownership trust.

