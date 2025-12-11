Scottish Water commits to low carbon threshold

Scottish Water procurement manager Chris Arnold signs the AMC

Scottish Water claims to be the first UK organisation to sign a pledge committing itself to buying a certain amount of low carbon concrete.

The publicly-owned utility company has committed to around 30% of its current annual concrete usage being low carbon as part of an advance market commitment (AMC) led by Innovate UK and Carbon Limiting Technologies.

Funded by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ), the AMC is looking to speed up the development and commercialisation of innovative low carbon concrete. The initial target is to secure commitments from signatories for up to 500,000 cubic metres of low carbon concrete, giving developers the security of knowing there will be a market for this product.

Scottish Water procurement manager Chris Arnold said: "We are delighted to be the first signatory to the Advance Market Commitment for Low Carbon Concrete, which is hugely significant in enabling the decarbonisation of concrete.

“We invested more than £1bn in infrastructure projects last year, with concrete being a significant contributor to our capital investment carbon emissions. The adoption of new innovative low carbon concrete products is a key step forward towards decarbonising construction practices and enhancing the sustainability and resilience of our infrastructure supply chains.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk