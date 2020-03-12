Search begins for contractor to dismantle Cypriot power station

EAC has now embarked upon the international tender and selection processs, following 12 weeks of collaboration with RVA Group.

It was announced late last autumn that RVA had been appointed to oversee the 26-month assignment at Moni Power Station, which was built 1960s and is approximately 14km east of Limassol. The development of a detailed tender package was one of the first elements of the initial planning and preparation phase.

A number of local partners – specialising in safety management, structural engineering and geotechnical science – are already working with RVA’s team of engineers.

The project will see the sequential clearance of a number of assets on the 16-hectare site, including six 30MW steam- and oil-fired turbines, boiler generating units and ancillary equipment; six chimneys; the fuel oil pump house; and switchyard. All have been out of operational use since 2013.

RVA’s managing director Richard Vann said: “The careful formation of a best-fit team acts as a crucial foundation for any dismantling or demolition assignment.

“On paper, the appointment of professionals from varied cultures and backgrounds sounds like it has the potential to present additional challenges, when it comes to things such as regulatory knowledge and language barriers. However, engineering-specific experience and a shared, non-negotiable commitment to the safe, environmentally sound and cost-effective execution of works, are actually the most important criteria when selecting who to bring on board.

“We have now worked on almost 800 projects across the globe and our international experience – including the management of diverse teams working on energy sector schemes – is one of the reasons why we were appointed to oversee this two-year brief.”

RVA will have a permanent on-site project management presence until the programme is complete. It will provide a range of engineering, site project management, technical compliance and financial reporting services. An RVA asbestos analyst will also travel out to the site to survey and monitor the removal processes for hazardous insulation materials as the dismantling unfolds.

