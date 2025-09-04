Second generation delivers results for Speller Metcalfe

Brothers Adrian and James Speller share managing director duties

Malvern-based Speller Metcalfe, now run by two sons of co-founder Steve Speller, grew turnover by 22% to £162.1m in the year to 31st March 2025 (2024: £132.6m)

Pre-tax profit tripled to reach £3.4m (2024: £1.1m).

“We’re proud to be delivering strong results by staying true to who we are – a family business grounded in long-term thinking, not short-term wins,” said managing director James Speller. “Our strategy is built on close collaboration with clients and a supply chain that shares our values and culture. By focusing on open and honest conversations and addressing challenges early, we ensure projects keep moving forward without compromise.”

Led by second-generation directors James and Adrian Speller, the board says that it has refined its divisional targets, enhanced operational oversight and exceeded business development goals – including a 73% framework success rate and growth in key accounts.

“James and I see ourselves as custodians of this second-generation family business,” said co-managing director Adrian Speller. “We’re not here to make a quick return and walk away; we’re committed to reinvesting profits back into Speller Metcalfe to support future generations and ensure the company remains innovative, resilient and ready for the years ahead.”

The current financial year, now five months in, Speller Metcalfe has secured close to £140m of turnover. Beyond this, a further £100m of projects secured through pre-construction service agreements (PCSAs) extends the pipeline well into the next financial year.

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