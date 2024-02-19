Second student block planned for Island Quarter

  1. Instagram
Tue February 20 2024

1 day Developers have submitted plans for the construction of more student accommodation in Nottingham’s Island Quarter.

The Island Quarter development will eventually be home to more than 1,000 students if and when the new block is built
Plans submitted to Nottingham City Council would see a further 383-space student block built on the Manvers Road side of the £1.5bn Island Quarter development.

Combined with the 693 beds at the adjacent Winfield Court – which main contractor Bowmer & Kirkland is expected to complete this summer – the 36-acre Island Quarter site will have a student population of more than a thousand if and when both phases complete.

The new proposals are from Day Architectural on behalf of developer The Conygar Investment Company, just like Winfield Court. They cover a range of accommodation types including cluster accommodation, studios and premium options, along with amenity facilities such as a gym, laundry room and various lounges.

Following a similar material palette to Winfield Court, the designs include a combination of grey, buff and red bricks on the building’s facade alongside ribbed metal cladding.

Conygar property director Christopher Ware said: “The demand for student housing has never been greater, and PBSA plays a vital role in ensuring that students have access to high-quality accommodation without the need to restrict housing supply that is better suited for Nottingham residents.”

The new planning submission follows last May’s approval for a new 250,000 sq ft biosciences campus on the northern side of the site.

Christopher Ware said: “Intergenerational living has been a core principle for our plans for The Island Quarter, and a healthy population of students is a crucial part of this mix. In a competitive marketplace, these well-designed plans put student experience at their heart, and we’re looking forward to seeing this phase move forward.

“This latest proposal is one of a series of planning submissions that are currently in the pipeline, building on the success of the first phases of the development at 1 The Island Quarter and Winfield Court.”

