Select places £5m JCB order

Warren Wilkinson, Select, and James Atley, Greenshields JCB.

The order includes JCB 370X tracked excavators, JCB 245XR and JCB 145XR reduced tailswing excavators, 9T dual-drive site dumpers, and JCB Loadall telescopic handlers.

Select Plant Hire, business stream leader, plant and power solutions, Warren Wilkinson said, “Investing in our fleet is critical to ensuring we can continue to support our current clients and expand our pipeline with modern, reliable and high-performing plant. This order reflects our confidence in the pipeline ahead and the strength of our long-standing relationship with JCB and Greenshields JCB. Their product quality, innovation and service support give us the confidence to keep investing in equipment that delivers for our projects and customers."

JCB global major accounts MD Steve Fox said: “This is a fantastic order and a strong reflection of the partnership we have built together. Ultimately, it comes down to two things: the quality of JCB’s machines and the strength of our after sales support.

“Select Plant Hire places exceptional demands on its equipment, and JCB machines are built to deliver the performance, reliability and durability required on major construction projects. Just as importantly, we work closely with the Select team to ensure they have the right machines, backed by the right support, to maximise value throughout their working life.

“This £5 million investment represents a significant vote of confidence in JCB and underlines the strength of our relationship with Select Plant Hire. We look forward to continuing to support them as they deliver some of the UK’s most important construction and infrastructure projects.”

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