September new orders reach nearly £6bn

New contract awards collated by the Builders' Conference for its BCLive contracts league reached £5.84bn in September 2018, well above the usual monthly benchmark threshold of £4bn.

The result supports evidence of the latest monthly survey of construction purchasing managers, which found that although output growth slowed in September, new orders accelerated. [See our separate report here.]

September's total was the highest since August 2017, when £11.26bn of new contracts were awarded, but £7bn of that was for a single project – HS2 – making it an exceptional month.

Ringway Jacobs topped the BCLive league table in September 2018 with a single contract valued at £600m – a 15-year road maintenance deal with Cheshire East Council.

A pair of contracts worth a combined total of £375m saw Lendlease take the second spot on the table. The largest of these is a £350m contract for the construction of a new 40-storey tower block at 6-8 Bishopsgate in London for Stanhope.